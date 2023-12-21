Watch Bukom Banku train his son 'Ambitious Tilapia' for fight on December 23

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku was captured passionately training his son, Abu Kamoko, known as Ambitious Tilapia, ahead of his upcoming clash with a Nigerian opponent on December 23, 2023.



The father and son were busy at work during the public workout session held at the Bukom Square on Wednesday, December 21.



The training session, filled with chants and crowd support, set the stage for Ambitious Tilapia's amateur featherweight contest.



Ahead of the blockbuster, Ambitious Tilapia has urged his fans to expect a knockout in round 2 of their fight.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Sports, the boxer said he is well-prepped for the fight.



“I prepared three months ago, I am training hard for the fight to be ready. My opponent is a Nigerian guy. So it’s going to be Ghana vs Nigeria.



“Round 2 knockout. I am telling the whole world. Come to the arena early because the same spirit that is in my father, I also have some. So if I say round 2, so it is,” he stated.



Abu Kamoko’s fight is an undercard bout on Freezy McBones' headliner on December 23 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



