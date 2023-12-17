Watch Kudus' two goals in West Ham's 3-0 win over Wolves

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Ghana's starboy, Mohammed Kudus, stole the spotlight by netting two brilliant goals in the first half, securing a commanding lead for West Ham United against Wolverhampton Wanderers.



The dynamic winger showcased his skill and finesse, leaving fans in awe.



The first goal came with an exquisite assist from Brazilian maestro Lucas Paquetá, who orchestrated the play after a Wolves' defensive lapse following a corner.



Kudus, displaying cheeky ball control, effortlessly dribbled past his marker before unleashing a thunderous strike that found the back of the net in the 21st minute.



Not content with just one, Kudus doubled his tally ten minutes later, courtesy of another well-timed assist from Paquetá.



Seizing an opportunity created by his teammate, Kudus showcased his goal-scoring prowess with a clinical finish, adding to West Ham's dominance.



The brace takes Kudus' goal tally to an impressive nine since his arrival at West Ham from Ajax at the start of the season.



West Ham won the game by 3-0 as Jarrod Bowen scored the final goal in the game.



Kudus was later subbed off in the 86th minute and was undoubtedly West Ham's best player in the match.



Ghana would be counting on their starboy to replicate his fine form at the 2023 AFCON tournament.



This will be Kudus first AFCON tournament with Ghana being in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



