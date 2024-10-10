Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024
Watch Live: AFCON 2025 Qualifier - Ghana vs Sudan
play videoGhana vs Sudan
The Black Stars of Ghana are currently locked in a goalless draw against Sudan in a crucial qualifier, but the match is not over yet. With both teams fighting for vital points in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, tensions are high as the game inches toward its final moments.
So far, the match has
been a tightly contested affair, with both sides displaying strong defensive discipline. Ghana has shown flashes of attacking brilliance, but Sudan has proven resilient, blocking several attempts on goal.
The Black Stars, urged on by their home crowd, continue to search for a breakthrough, but they face a well-organized Sudanese defense.