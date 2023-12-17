Watch Victor Osimhen's outrageous assist that has social media buzzing

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Nigerian international and new CAF African player of the year, Victor Osimhen, was on target for Napoli in a league fixture on Saturday, December 16.



Despite scoring, it was his assist for Napoli's second goal that trended long after the game ended.



Osimhen's strike put the Napolitanos ahead against Cagliari in the Serie A.



But how he collected a pass and wiggled his way around defenders in the opponent's box before laying a pass for the second goal, has become the most talked-about part of the game online.



Osimhen collected an over-the-top pass on his chest before taking the ball on his thigh thrice, heading it along the way and using some footwork to evade two defenders before passing on to waiting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the second and winning goal.



Cagliari pulled a goal back later but Napoli held on to take the maximum points.



Across social media platforms, the goal has widely been shared with some different adjectives describing the intensity of the pass.



Incidentally, Osimhen got more congratulations from his teammates than the goalscorer and clearly, it was the fans in the stadium that celebrated even more seeing their side march on in their title defence.



Best assist goal ever? This was outrageous from Osimhen!! pic.twitter.com/4XrG4nh31I — Jo (@jgash04) December 17, 2023