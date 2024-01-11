Watch all of Andre Ayew's 10 AFCON goals

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew is heading for his eighth Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and aims to break and extend his records in the competition.



The 2023 AFCON could turn out to be his last, a competition he has left everything out while wearing the national colours and also ended up as one of Ghana's best players at every edition he has been involved in.



His contribution to Ghana has been mainly through goals and currently holds the record as the country's top scorer at the tournament.



The Le Harve man has scored 10 goals in Africa's flagship tournament and created some memorable moments with those goals.



Ayew made his AFCON debut in 2008 and has come close to winning the tournament twice - in 2010 and 2015.



He would want to bow out of the team with the trophy and also lead the team to end Ghana's four decades of trophy drought.





Watch all Andre Ayew goals below







EE/EK