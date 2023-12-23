Watch as popular Ghanaian photojournalist Frank Darkwah graduates as British Navy officer

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular Ghanaian photojournalist, Frank Darkwah, has graduated to become a full-fledged British Navy officer.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Dankwah was spotted going through the final formalities of his graduation as he is set to endeavour a new career path.



Darkwah holds a special place in Ghana football photojournalism, inspiring the new generation to take the then 'unattractive' career path due to his exceptional shots during matchdays that earned him enormous recognition.



The FIFA and CAF accredited Photo Journalist worked with some renowned media houses in Ghana and also collaborated with other foreign outlets as a reporter and a photographer and also traveled the various national teams on multiple occasions.



He announced his retirement from journalism on November 13, 2023, announcing that he is set for a new challenge.



"An exciting 10 years it's been, doing what I have always loved to do...what has always been my passion."



"This is where I bid goodbye to a profession I have always admired," he wrote in an emotional message posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter).



Watch Frank Dankwah's British Nervy graduation via the video below:



