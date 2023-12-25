Watch highlights of Mohammed Kudus' man-of-the-match performance against Man United

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus was in his element during West Ham United's win over Manchester United on Saturday, December 23, 2023.



The Ghanaian scored in the 2-0 win for the Hammers and won man-of-the-match after a sublime performance.



Kudus had a total of 53 touches, won 13 out of 18 ground duels, completed most dribbles, and won 5 out of 5 tackles before topping it off with a beautiful goal.



He scored the second goal of the afternoon after a brilliant one-two pass with Lucas Paueta put him through on goal and he did justice by finishing with his weaker foot, striking the ball into the bottom corner.



The Ghanaian has now scored four goals in his last five games for West Ham United, continuing his astonishing scoring form.



The goal is also his 10th goal for the club since joining the English side in August from Ajax.



The win sent West Ham United to sixth on the table with 30 points after 18 matches.



Watch highlights of Mohammed Kudus' performance against Manchester United below:



