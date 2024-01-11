Watch how Ivorian adowa dancers reacted when they saw Andre Dede Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The aura, charisma and charm associated with the Ayew family came alive once again when the Black Stars touched down in Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Aside standing out in their bright Kente colours, Andre Dede Ayew became the subject of a massive show of love and support from some Ivorian dancers.



As the Black Stars players and officials took turns exiting the airport, they were welcomed at the arrival hall with special Adowa dancers who displayed the rich Ghanaian traditional dance.



Each player received some form of level from the Adowa troupe but Andre Ayew had the biggest cheer and dance of them all.



The moment the former West Ham star came out, members of the cultural troupe rushed onto him, upped the tempo of their drumming and dancing and sought to embrace the Black Stars captain.



Dede Ayew appreciated the gesture and returned the massive love shown him by the members of the Ivorian dancers.



Meanwhile, after the pomp and pageantry of their arrival, the Black Stars switched to the more serious thing of training for the tournament.



The team had its first training in Abidjan as they continue to prepare for their opening game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.



The Black Stars' opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.





The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)



