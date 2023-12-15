Watch how Yaw Yeboah, girlfriend were given a memorable welcome in Ghana after winning MLS

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder, Yaw Yeboah and his girlfriend were given a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport as the footballer arrived home after winning the Major League Soccer title with Columbus Crew.



Yaw Yeboah was caught by surprise as the fans gathered at the arrival hall to welcome the MLS winner.



Yaw Yeboah who couldn’t hide his excitement stepped on the dancefloor to join the adowa dancers and exhibit his dancing skills.



Yaw Yeboah scored the opener to help Columbus Crew win the 2023 MLS Cup on Saturday, 9 December 2023 with a 2-1 success over LAFC.



He became the fourth Ghanaian player to win the coveted trophy as a Black and Gold player since trio Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Emmanuel Boateng helped in the title triumph in 2020.



Watch Yaw Yeboah’s arrival below





JNA/EK