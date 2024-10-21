You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996709

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Watch the fight between Kudus and Tottenham players that cost him a red card

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Kudus Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus experienced his first red card in English football during West Ham United's loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The forward received a straight red card for violent conduct after striking Brennan Johnson and Pape Matar Sarr in the 86th minute. As a result of this incident, Kudus will be sidelined for West

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment