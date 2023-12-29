Watch video of how Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kenpong supported Afua Asantewaa in her Singathon journey

Sports News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accomplished Ghanaian businessman, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) and former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi were among a number of high-profile Ghanaians who thronged the Akwaaba Village to offer support to Ghanaian Sing-a-thon contender, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum on the final day of her remarkable journey.



Kenpong and Kwesi Nyantakyi who are good friends of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum joined a tall list of Ghanaian celebrities who supported Asantewaa and encouraged her to smash the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



In an interview with the media present, Kwesi Nyantakyi noted that regardless of what the people behind the Guinness World Record would say, Afua Asantewaa is a champion who deserves to be celebrated.



Nyantakyi hailed the extraordinary qualities of Asantewaa and hailed her for uniting the country this Christmas.



On his part, Kenpong expressed that he has been wowed by the accomplishment of Afua Asantewaa who has already surpassed the existing record of 105 hours.



Kenpong noted that he is not entirely surprised by the determination and dedication of Afua Asantewaa as his experience with her has shown him that she is a woman of steel who achieves whatever he set out to accomplish.





He recounted an incident in Equatorial Guinea during the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations where Afua demonstrated imperious courage to accomplish a task she had been handed.



“I want to congratulate Afua for what she has done. It's incredible. I know her and have a close relationship with the family and I always believed that she could do it.



“I’m not really surprised because she has always been a goal-getter and someone who achieves who she sets out to accomplish”, Kenpong said.



It is worth noting that Kenpong and Afua Asantewaa share a close relationship. Afua Asantewaa once served as Marketing Manager at Kenpong Group of companies and has been engaged in various adventures with Kenpong



Kenpong and Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum share a brotherly relationship and bond that is known to many.



Kofi Aduonum has long been one of Kenpong’s best friends and closest lieutenants. Kofi Aduonum and Asantewaa have been part of tournament trips organized by Kenpong.



At 9:00am on Friday, December 29, 2023, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum brought her attempt at breaking the Guinness World Records for the longest singing marathon by an individual to an end.





24 hours earlier, she had matched up the hours attained by the reigning individual to have sung the longest; India’s Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours.



Afua started her attempt at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and has received support from many Ghanaians, including celebrities, politicians, and the world at large.



In a post shared on her Facebook page to announce the end of her campaign, the entrepreneur and mother spoke about how she had been able to set a new record for herself.



“THIS IS WHERE I END MY JOURNEY! 126 HOURS, 52MINS. WE BROKE A RECORD AND SET A NEW ONE. IT WAS YOUR LOVE, DEDICATION, MOTIVATION AND PRAYERS THAT GAVE ME THE STRENGTH TO GET ON MY FEET EVERY TIME AND KEEP GOING FOR THIS LONG. IT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU! THANK YOU EVERYONE, THANK YOU GHANA!” she wrote.









