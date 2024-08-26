Watching Maradona in 1986 my favourite World Cup memory - Otto Addo

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has described the 1986 World Cup as his most cherished memory in the history of the tournament, as it marked the first time he experienced the event on television and witnessed the brilliance of Diego Maradona.



In that tournament, Maradona propelled Argentina to victory, showcasing a series of extraordinary performances. He



netted five goals, assisted five others, and played a crucial role in more than half of Argentina's offensive efforts.



Maradona established records for the highest number of completed dribbles and the most fouls drawn in a single World Cup. His infamous "Hand of God" goal, along with the "Goal of the Century" against England, solidified his legacy as a football legend.



Otto Addo remarked to FIFA, "The 1986 World Cup was the first I ever watched. Witnessing Maradona's play on television and seeing how one individual could be so influential was astonishing. He is, in my opinion, the greatest I have ever seen, and it is this experience that ignited my passion for football. While I have many fond memories, this one stands out as exceptional."



The Black Stars are set to compete against Angola and Niger next month in their opening matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.