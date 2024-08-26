You are here: HomeSports2024 08 26Article 1973711

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Watching Maradona in 1986 my favourite World Cup memory - Otto Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has described the 1986 World Cup as his most cherished memory in the history of the tournament, as it marked the first time he experienced the event on television and witnessed the brilliance of Diego Maradona.

In that tournament, Maradona propelled Argentina to victory, showcasing a series of extraordinary performances. He

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment