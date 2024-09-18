Watson beaten by Kostyuk at Korea Open

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Heather Watson has been eliminated from the Korea Open after losing in straight sets to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in Seoul.



The 32-year-old qualifier, currently ranked 183rd globally, fell with a score of 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. Kostyuk, ranked 18th in the world and aged 22, will face Russian Diana Shnaider, 20, in the quarter-finals following her easy victory.



Meanwhile, British number two Emma Raducanu secured a tough win against American Peyton Stearns on Tuesday and is set to compete against China's Yue Yuan for a spot in the quarter-finals.