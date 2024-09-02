'We are allowing them to be stars' - FC Copenhagen Women make mark

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: BBC

Copenhagen may be newcomers in the realm of women's football, yet they have swiftly established a significant presence both on the field and in the community.



Earlier this year, one of Scandinavia's most prominent men's clubs initiated their women's team, competing in Denmark's third division.



After four matches in the season, they have achieved a perfect record, winning all four encounters, netting 16 goals, and allowing only a single goal against them.



Their inaugural home match of the season drew an impressive crowd of 5,165 spectators, setting a new attendance record for women's football in Denmark, more than doubling the previous high.