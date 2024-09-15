You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981646

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

“We are destroying football” – Imanol Alguacil fumes at controversial Real Madrid penalty decision

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Imanol Alguacil Imanol Alguacil

Real Madrid secured a victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday night, thanks to two penalties converted by Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

The second penalty, awarded late in the game, effectively ended any competition, leaving the home team feeling quite frustrated about the decision.

La Real's coach, Imanol Alguacil, expressed his confusion over the penalty awarded after a VAR review for a foul by Jon Aramburu on Vinicius Junior.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment