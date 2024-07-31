We are eager to add Braydon Manu’s qualities to our squad – PEC Zwolle Technical Director

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

PEC Zwolle's Technical Director, Gerry Hamstra, has expressed the club's keen interest in incorporating the skills of Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu into their team for the upcoming Bundesliga season.



The signing of Manu was officially announced on Tuesday, securing a two-year contract with the possibility of extending it for an additional year.



Hamstra commended the 27-year-old player



for his speed and versatility, emphasizing that Manu's attributes are valuable additions to the squad.



With experience in both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, Manu's previous successful spell at SV Darmstadt 98 highlights his capabilities, having contributed to 22 goals in 57 official matches. Born on March 28, 1997, in Itzehoe, Germany, Manu holds dual citizenship in Germany and Ghana.