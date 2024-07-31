You are here: HomeSports2024 07 31Article 1964984

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We are eager to add Braydon Manu’s qualities to our squad – PEC Zwolle Technical Director

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Braydon Manu Braydon Manu

PEC Zwolle's Technical Director, Gerry Hamstra, has expressed the club's keen interest in incorporating the skills of Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu into their team for the upcoming Bundesliga season.

The signing of Manu was officially announced on Tuesday, securing a two-year contract with the possibility of extending it for an additional year.

Hamstra commended the 27-year-old player

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment