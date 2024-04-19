We are going into game against Samartex as underdogs - Ogum

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has expressed that his team is entering the game against Samartex FC as the underdog.



The upcoming match between the Porcupine Warriors and Samartex FC is set to take place this weekend as part of Week 27 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



In an interview with Opemsuo Radio prior to the match, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum acknowledged that the opponent is favored to win the contest.



However, he remains optimistic that his team will perform well and secure victory.



Despite recognizing Samartex FC's consistent performance and their status as favorites, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum emphasized that Asante Kotoko is fully aware of the challenge and is diligently working to achieve the desired results.



The match is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 21, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.