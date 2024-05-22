We are in danger now – Hearts of Oak coach admits after Aduana Stars defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, acknowledged the risk of relegation for his team following their loss to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians faced Dormaa's team in Round 30 of the league campaign on Sunday.



Despite a disappointing performance resulting in a 1-0 defeat, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara expressed his disappointment with the players and their inconsistency.



He emphasized the urgent need for more points to avoid relegation.



Looking ahead, the team is set to face Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Super Clash in Kumasi next weekend.