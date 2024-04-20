We are not giving up on winning the Ghana Premier League - Kasim Mingle

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey remains resolute in his team's pursuit of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title, despite facing recent setbacks.



With 44 points and sitting in second place on the table, they are currently five points behind leaders Samartex. However, with eight matches left in the season, Nations FC acknowledges the challenging path ahead.



The team's recent 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United and a 2-2 draw with Bofoakwa Tano have created a wider gap between them and the top spot.



Nevertheless, Coach Ocansey emphasizes that there are still 24 points up for grabs in the remaining matches.



He believes that winning most of these matches is crucial to their chances of clinching the title.



He remains optimistic and states that the league is not yet over until the final whistle is blown. Nations FC is determined to fight until the end.



In their upcoming Matchday 27 game, Nations FC will be hosted by Heart of Lions at the Kpando Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



As the Premier League season enters its crucial phase, the battle for the crown becomes more intense.



Coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey and his team are determined to stay in the fight until the very end.