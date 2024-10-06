'We are on one page' - Ten Hag believes he still has Man Utd backing

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: BBC

Eric ten Hag believes that the management of Manchester United would have informed him if his position was in jeopardy.



Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe attended the 0-0 Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park, amidst increasing scrutiny on Ten Hag due to a streak of five consecutive matches without a victory, which includes a dismal home loss to Tottenham by three goals just a week prior.



Following the final whistle, Ratcliffe displayed no visible emotion, and the only significant interaction among the traveling executives was a discussion between chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth.