We are on track of recruiting best players for Hearts of Oak, says Vincent Sowah-Odotei

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a member of the board for Hearts of Oak, expresses strong confidence in the club's advancements in securing high-quality players for the forthcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.



The club has successfully integrated several new players into their roster, including goalkeeper Benjamin Asare from Great Olympics, along with Samuel Amofa, Michael Awuah, and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, following



During an interview with ChannelOne TV at the ceremony for the official handover of the newly built Phobia House to the club, Sowah-Odotei remarked that "the transfer period is a marathon, not a sprint."



He added, "The transfer window remains open, and we are confident that we are progressing well."



Hearts of Oak faced a difficult 2023-2024 season, concluding in 14th place in the Ghana Premier League and experiencing the leadership of three different coaches.



Looking forward, Hearts of Oak will commence their 2024/25 league season with a home fixture against Basake Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.