We are preparing well to face Asante Kotoko – Medeama’s Michael Enu

Medeama SC's defensive midfielder, Michael Enu, has conveyed his preparedness to take on Asante Kotoko in their upcoming high-profile friendly match scheduled for August.



The game is set to occur on Friday, August 16, 2024, marking the official opening of the newly constructed TNA Stadium. Boasting a seating capacity of 10,400, the TNA Stadium is furnished with contemporary facilities



to enhance the overall fan experience.



The unveiling of the TNA Stadium holds significant importance for Medeama supporters and the Tarkwa community. In a conversation with Medeama's media team prior to the match, Enu mentioned that their pre-season preparations are progressing smoothly. "Everyone is working together harmoniously.



We are a very cohesive unit. Since our arrival, everything has been running smoothly. We are delighted to be here. The new stadium is fantastic and will greatly benefit the team.



The style of play we are implementing will be well-suited to the venue. Kotoko is a formidable team. Any team facing Kotoko must prepare adequately, and we are doing just that."