'We are sorry' – Davido Ocloo pleads with fans after a massive defeat against Nations FC

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Assistant Coach of Asante Kotoko FC, Davido Ocloo, is urging the football club's fans to remain steadfast in their support during these challenging times, following the team's loss to Nations FC on Sunday.



Once again, the porcupine warriors suffered a defeat at home, this time by a score of 1-0 against Nations FC in Week 23 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



This loss has pushed Kotoko down to 9th position with 32 points after 23 games. The club has only managed to secure 3 points out of a possible 18 in the last six matches.



After the game against Nations FC, the club's fans expressed their frustration with the series of poor results and called for the dissolution of the technical team led by Head Coach Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh.



However, Assistant Coach Davido Ocloo is encouraging the fans to continue supporting the club during this difficult period in order to change the club's fortunes in the current season.



"It's an extremely challenging situation," Ocloo admitted during a post-match interview on the pitch.



"We need some time, but it will come. They should forgive us for this result, but they should also continue supporting us, and we will not let them down.



"It's not over yet. This is when we need them the most, so they should not abandon us. We will turn things around," he reassured.



Asante Kotoko will be traveling to Bechem to face Bechem United before hosting Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.