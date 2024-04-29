We are sorry for the disappointing result against Zamalek – John Antwi

Sports News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC forward John Antwi has expressed his apologies to the people of Ghana following the team's elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup.



After a goalless draw in the first leg in Egypt, the team had a promising advantage going into the return leg in Kumasi.



However, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium, ending their journey in the competition.



Antwi acknowledged the incredible journey the team had undertaken, travelling from Conakry, Guinea to Liberia, Tunisia, Angola, Nigeria, and finally Cairo, Egypt. He expressed gratitude to the Lord for bringing them this far and praised His name.



Antwi also extended his thanks to the Dreams family, including the technical team, management, board, and everyone associated with the club. He appreciated their belief in the team and the opportunity they were given.



In a heartfelt message to Kurt E. S. Okraku, Antwi thanked him for everything and prayed for God's blessings, protection, and long life with good health.



He mentioned that one day they will share their story. Antwi then turned his attention to the nation of Ghana, apologizing for the disappointing result and expressing gratitude for the massive support and prayers they received throughout the journey, particularly during the match against Zamalek at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Addressing his fellow teammates, Antwi encouraged them to keep their heads up and continue fighting to keep the dream alive.



He expressed his pride in playing alongside them, considering them to be some of the best teammates he has ever had.



Antwi emphasized the importance of maintaining love within the team and expressed his belief in a bright future. He concluded his message with the phrase "Dreams!! In God we trust! #Still_Believe".