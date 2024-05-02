We are unhappy with recent results – Hearts of Oak assistant coach

Sports News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Abdul Bashir, the assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has expressed dissatisfaction with the recent outcomes of the team.



The Phobians were defeated 1-0 by Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday afternoon. This loss marks the fourth defeat in the last five matches for Hearts of Oak.



Coach Abdul Bashir highlighted that the main issue the team is facing is goal scoring.



Despite seeing the players score during training sessions, the team is struggling to replicate this in actual matches.



Coach Bashir emphasized the importance of addressing this problem and making necessary corrections.



Looking ahead to the upcoming game against Berekum Chelsea, Coach Abdul Bashir called for the supporters to have faith in the team and provide their backing.



He believes that with the fans' support, Hearts of Oak can secure a victory against Berekum Chelsea.