We believe we can win the Ghana Premier League title - Nebojsa Kapor

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor is optimistic about his team's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League this season.



Currently sitting in fifth place with 43 points after 29 matches, the defending champions are nine points behind the league leaders, Samartex, with five games remaining.



Medeama's recent victory against Great Olympics has further boosted their position in the standings.



Kapor believes that his team has the potential to clinch the league title, but he also emphasized the importance of focusing on their upcoming match against Real Tamale United.



With enough time to prepare, Medeama is determined to secure another victory at home in their next Premier League fixture at the Akoon Community Park.