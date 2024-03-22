We can beat any team if we find solution to their style of play – Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the re-appointed head coach of the Black Stars, is confident that his team can defeat any opponent if they address their style of play.



He acknowledges the increasing quality of teams worldwide, making it challenging to secure easy victories with large goal margins.



This sentiment comes as they prepare for a friendly match against Nigeria at the Stade Marrakesh, reflecting on the team's performance following a disappointing AFCON campaign.



Addo emphasizes the need for thorough preparation and understanding of opponents' strengths due to the competitive nature of modern football.



He believes that by analyzing and adapting to their opponents' playing style, combined with the team's quality and young talent, they can become a formidable force. The match against Nigeria is scheduled to commence at 4 pm.