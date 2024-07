Sports News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe believes that Ghana has the potential to produce talented players like Lamine Yamal if it commits to investing in and developing football infrastructure.



Tagoe emphasized the importance of infrastructure and development, suggesting that Ghana should emulate Spain's approach to football investment to achieve comparable success.



He highlighted that while Yamal's rapid ascent



has garnered global attention, Ghana is capable of nurturing similar prodigies.