‘We can’t jubilate too much’ – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara insists after Young Apostles win

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, praised his players following their 2-1 victory over Young Apostles in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Despite the win, he emphasized the importance of not celebrating excessively and instead urged his team to concentrate on putting in more effort for future matches.



"This match was quite challenging, and I anticipated difficulties. Young Apostles are a strong team, but we managed to secure the three points. This marks our second win. We must remain grounded and continue to work diligently as we look ahead to the rest of the season. It won't be easy, but we are committed to giving our best," Coach Ouattara remarked.