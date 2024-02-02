We can’t pay Herve Renard’s salary – GFA executive council member

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

With less than three weeks left to appoint a new coach for the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) encounters financial challenges in securing their top choice, Herve Renard, to lead the restructuring of the national team.



GFA's executive council member, Frederick Acheampong, disclosed that Renard, a two-time AFCON winner, remains the preferred candidate, but budgetary limitations may hinder his appointment.



Acheampong revealed that the GFA had approached Renard before the World Cup, but financial constraints prevented them from affording his wages, leading to the hiring of Milovan Rajevic. Despite the previous setback, Renard has expressed ongoing interest in coaching Ghana, making him the top priority for the GFA.



However, Acheampong emphasised the challenging economic conditions in the country, making it difficult to secure Renard's services.



“Herve Renard has always and will remain the primary priority of the FA, but as I previously stated, considering all variables, particularly the economic position of our country, it makes it incredibly difficult to hire him,” stated Acheampong in an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM.



The GFA has set a February 2, 2024 deadline for coaching applications.



The committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, is exploring various options within their budget constraints to find a suitable replacement for Chris Hughton, who was dismissed after the Black Stars' disappointing performance at AFCON 2023.