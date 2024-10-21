We cannot continue to play with 10 men - Arteta

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: BBC

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, expressed concern over his team's ability to compete effectively after William Saliba received a red card during the match against Bournemouth.



The French defender's dismissal in the first half contributed to a 2-0 loss, marking Arsenal's first defeat in the Premier League this season.



Saliba's red card makes him the third player from Arsenal to be sent off this season, following Declan Rice's expulsion against Brighton and Leandro Trossard's red card during the draw with Manchester City.



Arteta noted the challenges of playing with a reduced squad, highlighting that his team has conceded goals in all three matches where they were down to 10 players.