We cannot create an enabling environment for footballers without the media – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized the crucial role that the media plays in advancing football within the nation.



During a press conference held in Sunyani on Friday, August 9, the head of the current administration articulated that the media is essential for fostering an environment conducive to the success of both footballers



and administrators in delivering football-related initiatives.



"Without the media, we cannot establish the supportive environment necessary for footballers and administrators to effectively provide football and its associated products. We must approach this with honesty, as it is the path forward for all parties involved," stated Kurt Okraku.



Furthermore, the Ghana FA President remarked, "At the club level, every financial contribution is significant. We must be strategic in how we present our football platforms to attract public interest."



In his address, Kurt Okraku reaffirmed his administration's dedication to the development of football across the country, expressing a desire for equitable support for all clubs rather than favoring a select few.