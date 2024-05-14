We conceded cheap goals - Legon Cities coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legon Cities suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman in the FA Cup semi-finals, and Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has shared his thoughts on the match.



Despite their best efforts, Legon Cities couldn't overcome Nsoatreman at the WAFA Park on Saturday. Nsoatreman took an early lead with goals from Apetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively. Although William Kwaku Adjei managed to score one for Legon Cities in the 60th minute, it wasn't enough to secure a victory.



Coach Fabin expressed his disappointment and acknowledged the significance of the loss. "I feel saddened by the result. In a game, there are three possible outcomes: win, draw, or lose. Unfortunately, we lost today, but we will regroup and prepare for the next game. Every team enters a match with the intention to win, but we made defensive mistakes and couldn't recover," he lamented.



Fabin also mentioned the impact of adverse weather conditions on their performance. "The rain, in fact, affected us. It played a role in the first goal, as I initially thought our goalkeeper had saved it, but he slipped and it went through. So the weather played a small part, but it wasn't the main reason for our defeat," he added.



Despite this setback, Legon Cities is now focusing on their upcoming home league game against Accra Great Olympics, aiming to bounce back from their disappointment in the FA Cup.