We defeated Accra Lions because we wanted the points more – Nations FC coach

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Nations FC, Coach Kasim Mingle, expressed his satisfaction following his team's 1-0 victory over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.



In a post-match interview, Coach Mingle stated that his team secured the win because they were more determined to earn the three points.



He mentioned, "I previously mentioned that they are a strong team. They possess the ball, and so do we. We were in greater need of the points, and fortunately, we were able to secure them."



The match between Nations FC and Accra Lions took place at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, May 17.



A single goal from Barimah Baah ensured the hosts claimed a narrow victory after the full 90 minutes.



Following this triumph, Nations FC currently holds the second position in the Ghana Premier League standings.



Meanwhile, Accra Lions continue to occupy the third spot on the league table.