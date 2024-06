Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Sudan's head coach, James Kwasi Appiah, commended his team's performance in their crucial victory over Mauritania in the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



The team's unbeaten streak continued as they secured an important away win.



Saif Thierry's early goal and Aly Abedi's own goal further solidified Sudan's dominance in the match.



Appiah also acknowledged the team's resilience in the absence of key players.