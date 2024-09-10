You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979672

Source: Footballghana

We did not learn our lessons against Angola, says Otto Addo after 1-1 draw with Niger

Black Stars coach Otto Addo expressed disappointment after his team failed to capitalize on their opportunities, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Niger in their second Group F match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The game took place on Monday at the Stade Municipal de Berkane. After taking an early lead with a goal from Alide Seidu, the team allowed Niger, ranked 125th, to equalize in the 81st minute with a goal from Oumar Sako.

Addo noted that his players did not apply the lessons learned from their previous match against Angola.

