You are here: HomeSports2024 05 28Article 1943225

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

We did this for our fans - Kotoko's Enoch Morrison reacts to Super Clash victory

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Enoch Morrison Enoch Morrison

Enoch Morrison, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his deep gratitude to the club's fans after their important 2-0 victory against archrivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

Taking to Twitter, Morrison thanked the supporters for their unwavering support throughout the season, stating that the team's performance was a testament to their love and dedication.

He emphasized that the win was a result of their commitment to delivering a significant victory in a fiercely contested match.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment