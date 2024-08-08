You are here: HomeSports2024 08 08Article 1968191

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We don’t sign players; we recruit players from Second Division – Legon Cities Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Paa Kwesi Fabin Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities has disclosed that his team does not engage in player signings but rather recruits talent from Ghana's fourth tier to compete in the Ghana Premier League.

While many clubs in the top division are actively acquiring new players in anticipation of the 2024/25 Ghana football season set to begin in September 2024,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment