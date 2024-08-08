We don’t sign players; we recruit players from Second Division – Legon Cities Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities has disclosed that his team does not engage in player signings but rather recruits talent from Ghana's fourth tier to compete in the Ghana Premier League.



While many clubs in the top division are actively acquiring new players in anticipation of the 2024/25 Ghana football season set to begin in September 2024,



the Royals have not made any significant signings.



Last season, Legon Cities narrowly avoided relegation, finishing with 45 points, just one point ahead of Great Olympics, who were relegated.



As the new season approaches, Legon Cities has not pursued substantial acquisitions to ensure they do not face relegation again. Nevertheless, Fabin has indicated that the team will depend on players from the Second Division.



“At Legon Cities, we do not engage in signings; we solely recruit players from the Second Division. We followed this approach last season, and it proved effective.



“We brought in Tenedu from Ebony FC in Kumasi, and he has since become a standout player. This is the essence of Legon Cities,” he remarked.



Legon Cities is currently gearing up for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, which is set to commence next month.