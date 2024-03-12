We have disappointed our fans – Justice Blay

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Justice Blay, midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has acknowledged that his team has let down the fans by failing to achieve the desired results in their away games during the second half of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors have experienced consecutive defeats in their away matches since the league resumed. Blay recognizes that he and his teammates have disappointed the supporters due to a sluggish start in the second half of the season.



However, he remains optimistic and emphasizes that it is never too late to turn things around. Blay urges the fans to remain calm and highlights the importance of the upcoming game against Accra Lions, stating that it is a must-win match to accumulate points and improve their position in the league standings.



Despite only winning one out of three games in the second round, Asante Kotoko currently sits in 3rd place on the league table with 32 points.



They will face Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday for the 21st week of the domestic top-flight.