We have missed him for months - Arteta praises Thomas Partey

Sports News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, commended Thomas Partey for his significant contribution to their victory over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.



The 30-year-old midfielder played the full 90 minutes as the Gunners secured a win in the North London Derby.



Partey has been a key player in Arsenal's recent matches, starting in the last two games against Chelsea and Tottenham.



Despite being sidelined for most of the season due to injury, his return in the final stages of the season has brought joy to the Arsenal manager.



Arteta expressed his admiration for Partey's importance, physicality, quality, and experience, stating that the team had missed him during his absence.



With Partey back in action, Arsenal aims to compete for the Premier League title this season, having narrowly missed out to Manchester City in the previous campaign.



The Gunners are set to face AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday in the Premier League.