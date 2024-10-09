We have to allow Black Stars to grow – Derek Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng has encouraged Ghanaians to permit the Black Stars to develop cohesively as a team to enhance their future performances.



The Right to Dream scout asserts that although the current group of Black Stars players possesses considerable talent, they require time to mature and achieve consistent results.



In anticipation of the forthcoming doubleheader against Sudan, with the initial match scheduled for Thursday and the return leg set for the following Tuesday, Boateng is appealing for patience from the fans.