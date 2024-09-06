"We have to be more clinical"- Ghana coach Otto Addo on lesson learnt during Angola defeat

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Otto Addo expressed disappointment over his team's lack of precision following their opening match loss to Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



A late goal from Felicio Milson ended Ghana's impressive 24-year unbeaten streak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, prompting the Black Stars to prepare for a crucial away match against Niger in Morocco to revive their campaign.



In his post-match comments, Addo emphasized that his players were slow to make decisions in promising attacking situations.



"We definitely need to be more clinical. There were numerous instances where we could have taken shots sooner; we needed to be a bit more selfish," he remarked.