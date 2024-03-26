We have to beat Uganda to redeem our image - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has revealed that his team is well-prepared and determined to secure a victory against Uganda on Tuesday.



This match will be the Black Stars' second game in the March international break, as they face the Cranes later this evening. Despite expecting a tough challenge, Addo expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back from their defeat to Nigeria last Friday.



He acknowledged that the upcoming match presents different obstacles, but believes that if his team performs as expected, they have a good chance of emerging victorious.



Addo praised the players' performance in training, highlighting the positive patterns they displayed.



He emphasized the need for concentration and awareness of Uganda's qualities. The coach expressed eagerness for the match, particularly due to the team's desire to secure a victory after their previous loss.



The friendly match between Ghana and Uganda is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm today.