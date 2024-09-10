We have to grow after Angola and Niger games - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Black Stars coach Otto Addo anticipates improvement from his team following their initial two matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Ghana has faced difficulties at the outset of the qualifiers, currently positioned 3rd in Group F with only one point.



The Black Stars began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday, followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger on Monday at Stade Municipal de Berkane.