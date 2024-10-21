We have to learn from our mistakes – Thomas Partey after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has stated that the team will take lessons from their loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, October 19, 2024.



The Gunners faced a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium, finishing the match with 10 players after William Saliba received a red card in the 30th minute.



Partey noted that Saliba's dismissal significantly impacted their strategy, contributing to the loss.



In his post-match comments, he highlighted the importance of learning from these errors and maintaining focus as they pursue the Premier League title this season.