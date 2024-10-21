You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996616

We have to learn from our mistakes – Thomas Partey after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has stated that the team will take lessons from their loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The Gunners faced a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium, finishing the match with 10 players after William Saliba received a red card in the 30th minute.

Partey noted that Saliba's dismissal significantly impacted their strategy, contributing to the loss.

In his post-match comments, he highlighted the importance of learning from these errors and maintaining focus as they pursue the Premier League title this season.

