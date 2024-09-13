You are here: HomeSports2024 09 13Article 1980920

Source: Ghanasoccernet

"We have to show passion and intensity"- Otto Addo tells Black Stars players ahead of Sudan clash

Inaki Williams Inaki Williams

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has urged his players to demonstrate enthusiasm and vigor in their upcoming match against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Following a lackluster performance against Niger in Morocco last week, where Ghana settled for a draw, Addo expressed his disappointment. With only one point from two matches in the qualifiers, Ghana is in urgent need of a victory against Sudan to boost their chances of qualification.

