"We have to show passion and intensity"- Otto Addo tells Black Stars players ahead of Sudan clash

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has urged his players to demonstrate enthusiasm and vigor in their upcoming match against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Following a lackluster performance against Niger in Morocco last week, where Ghana settled for a draw, Addo expressed his disappointment. With only one point from two matches in the qualifiers, Ghana is in urgent need of a victory against Sudan to boost their chances of qualification.