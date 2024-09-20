"We have what it takes to compete with the best"- Black Sharks coach reacts after Beach Soccer AFCON draw

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Sharks coach Daniel Kotey expresses optimism for the upcoming 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, even with a challenging group assignment. Ghana is set to compete against host nation Egypt, Morocco, and Tanzania in Group A of the tournament scheduled for next month in North Africa.



The Black Sharks earned their spot in the tournament by defeating their West African rivals, Ivory Coast.



After the draw in Cairo on Thursday, Coach Kotey affirmed his team's preparedness and confidence, stating that they aim to represent Ghana honorably in Egypt.