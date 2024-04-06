You are here: HomeSports2024 04 06Article 1928666

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We haven’t seen the best of Mohammed Kudus yet – Aaron Creswell

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Kudus Mohammed Kudus

England defender Aaron Creswell has expressed his admiration for Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who is also his teammate at West Ham United.

Creswell believes that Kudus is an exceptional talent and that the world has yet to witness his full potential.

Referring to Kudus' impressive goal against Freiburg, Creswell is confident that there is much more to come from the young player.

In terms of training, Creswell revealed that he finds it difficult to compete with Kudus due to his strength, speed, and agility.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment