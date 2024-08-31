You are here: HomeSports2024 08 31Article 1975769

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

We hope Salis Samed relishes playing in the Championship - Sunderland Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Salis Abdul Samed Salis Abdul Samed

Kristjaan Speakman, the Sporting Director of Sunderland AFC, has conveyed his excitement regarding the signing of Abdul Salis Samed, who joins the club from the English Skybet Championship as a Ghana international.

Samed completed his transfer to Sunderland on deadline day, moving from the French Ligue 1 club RC Lens.

In comments made after the midfielder's arrival, Speakman expressed his enthusiasm and underscored the club's confidence in Samed's ability to contribute meaningfully to the team.

He pointed out the player's experience and versatility as significant advantages for the squad.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment