We hope our pre-season reflects on the upcoming season – Asante Kotoko attacker Baba Yahaya

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Asante Kotoko forward Baba Yahaya has conveyed his belief that the club's pre-season activities will have a beneficial effect on the 2024/25 season.



The team's most significant pre-season encounter thus far resulted in a 2-1 loss to Medeama during a friendly that celebrated the opening of the renovated TNA Sports Stadium.



At present, the squad is engaged in the



GHALCA 2024 Tournament, where they achieved a 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars in their first match.



In discussing the team's preparations, Yahaya noted that expectations for the upcoming season should be tempered.



He pointed out that although it is still early in the pre-season, the current training sessions are yielding encouraging results.



“We cannot set our expectations too high at this stage. We are just beginning pre-season, and the training we are undertaking is demonstrating considerable positivity.



“We trust that the training we are receiving and the guidance from our coaches during this pre-season will manifest in the forthcoming season.”



Asante Kotoko is scheduled to commence their Ghana Premier League season with an away match against Karela United.